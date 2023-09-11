Malaysia’s Appeals Court upholds Najib’s acquittal in one of his 1MDB trial

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s Court of Appeal has upheld the acquittal of former Prime Minister Najib Razak of audit tampering in relation to the multibillion dollar looting of the 1MDB state fund. The case is one of several corruption trials against Najib, who remains in prison for other graft charges. His lawyer Mohamed Shafee Abdullah said the court on Tuesday struck out the appeal after prosecutors failed to meet deadlines in filing documents to support their bid. Najib, 70, was acquitted in March after the High Court ruled prosecutors failed to show that he abused his position to tamper with a 1MDB audit report to coverup wrongdoings before it was presented in Parliament.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.