Japanese companies drop stars of scandal-tainted Johnny’s entertainment company

TOKYO (AP) — Several Japanese companies have decided to stop using stars who are represented by Johnny & Associates, an entertainment company at the center of a sexual assault scandal. Beverage maker Asahi Group Holdings will no longer air its ads featuring Junichi Okada, Toma Ikuta and Sho Sakurai. Japan Airlines and major insurer Nippon Life Insurance Co. are following suit. Johnny & Associates remains one of Japan’s most powerful entertainment companies even after an investigation confirmed its late founder sexually assaulted several hundred children and teens. His niece resigned as chief executive last week but still owns the company. Johnny’s operates as both agents and content producers, meaning artists may have limited options to leave.

