Ian Wilmut, a British scientist who led the team that cloned Dolly the Sheep, dies at age 79

LONDON (AP) — The British scientist who led the team that cloned Dolly the Sheep in 1996 has died at age 79. The Roslin Institute at the University of Edinburgh announced Ian Wilmut’s death. Wilmut set off a global discussion about the ethics of cloning when he announced that his team at Roslin had cloned Dolly using the nucleus of a cell from an adult sheep. It was the first time that a genetically identical mammal was created from an adult cell and spurred questions about the potential cloning of humans. Wilmut later focused on using cloning techniques to make stem cells that could be used in regenerative medicine.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.