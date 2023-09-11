Fighting intensifies in Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp despite attempted truce talks

SIDON, Lebanon (AP) — Fighting has intensified in Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp claiming the life of another person as stray bullets and shells hit residential areas in the country’s third-largest city. The fighting that resumed Thursday night after nearly a month of calm in Ein el-Hilweh refugee camp near the port city of Sidon between Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah group and militant Islamist groups has left six people dead and more than 50. On Monday, gunfire and explosions were heard throughout the day inside the camp and stray bullets hit the municipality building in Sidon damaging windows without hurting anyone

