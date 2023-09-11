European Union home affairs chief appeals for release of Swedish EU employee held in Iranian prison

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s home affairs commissioner is calling for the release of a Swedish employee of the EU’s diplomatic corps who spent a second birthday in an infamous Iranian prison. The Swedish government said last week that Johan Floderus was arbitrarily detained in Iran last year. EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said Monday that Floderus was part of her Cabinet for almost two years but asked to work for the EU delegation in Afghanistan before he was detained in Iran. According to Floderus’ family, he was arrested in April 2022 at the Tehran airport while returning from a trip with friends and has been held in brutal conditions at Iran’s Evin prison.

