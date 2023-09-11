Challengers seek rewrite of Missouri abortion-rights ballot measures, calling them misleading

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Advocates are asking a Missouri judge to rewrite what they say are misleading descriptions of abortion-rights constitutional amendments. Lawyers on Monday argued over Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s summary of the amendment. Summaries are provided on ballots to give voters simplified descriptions of sometimes complicated policies. Ashcroft’s summary says the amendments would allow dangerous and unregulated abortions until live birth. The Missouri ACLU says the amendments would enshrine reproductive rights in the constitution, including the right to abortion and birth control. A Missouri judge is expected to rule on the ballot summaries next week.

