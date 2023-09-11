As US East Coast ramps up offshore wind power projects, much remains unknown

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. (AP) — As the U.S. races to build offshore wind power projects that will transform coastlines from Maine to South Carolina, much remains unknown about how the facilities could affect the environment. And that has some people concerned, particularly those who depend on the sea for their livelihoods. Existing studies on the impact of offshore wind farms elsewhere can appear contradictory, but the wind industry says there is enough research to prove it can be done safely. The government and the fishing industry agree more research needs to be done. Jim Hutchinson, editor of The Fisherman magazine in New Jersey, says the prevailing attitude appears to be, “Build it and we’ll figure it out.”

