An Ironman Wisconsin competitor dies after he fell ill during the bike portion of Sunday’s triathlon

CROSS PLAINS, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a man competing in Ironman Wisconsin fell ill during the grueling triathlon and later died. Ironman Wisconsin says the competitor needed medical attention during the bike portion of Sunday’s race. He died at a local hospital after being assisted by a race staff member and an off-duty police officer. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says the 51-year-old Madison, Wisconsin, man died after suffering “a medical event” in the town of Cross Plains. The full 140.6-mile Ironman contested Sunday included a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2-mile run. Two athletes died in 2019 during the swim portion of the Ironman 70.3 Wisconsin triathlon.

