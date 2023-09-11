Alabama asks US Supreme Court again to intervene in redistricting case
By KIM CHANDLER
Associated Press
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to let it keep Republican-drawn congressional lines in place as the state continues to fight a directive to create a second district where Black voters constitute a majority or close to it. Alabama asked the justices to stay a ruling issued by a three-judge panel that blocked the use of the GOP-drawn districts in 2024 and directed a court-appointed special master to propose new lines. The Supreme Court ruled against Alabama earlier this year in the long-running case. But the state is hoping for a different result with the latest version of the map.