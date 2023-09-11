A Tanzanian opposition leader was arrested briefly amid human rights concerns

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tanzania’s opposition leader Tundu Lissu was briefly arrested on Sunday before being released on bail by the police who accused him of unlawful assembly and obstructing police officers. Earlier, Lissu was barred from attending a human rights rally in Ngorongoro, in the north of the country. He has been critical of the government’s new port deal with a Dubai-based company. The opposition leader returned from exile in January after fleeing for the second time in 2020, three years after he survived an assassination attempt.

