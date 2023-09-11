6 people fatally shot in Greece, at a seaside town near Athens

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Police in Greece say six people have been fatally shot in an attack in a seaside town near Athens. There has been no immediate indication of the motive behind the attack. A police statement said the bodies were discovered Monday evening in Artemida, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) east of Athens. It provided no further detail on the circumstances of the shooting or the identities of the victims. State-run ERT television says three of the bodies were found inside a car, and that a handgun is believed to have been used in the shootings.

