What to stream this week: ‘Barbie,’ Dan & Shay, ‘The Morning Show’ and ‘Welcome to Wrexham’

By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include an album from country pop duo Dan & Shay, the return of Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon for season three of “The Morning Show” and you can own “Barbie” — for a price. Also, the docuseries “Welcome to Wrexham,” which features Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as owners of a Welsh soccer team, returns for a second and uplifting season, a new genre-blending Hulu series “The Other Black Girl” is set inside the world of publishing and The CW has “The Swarm,” about a predatory life force deep in the water that can control the ocean’s ecosystem.

The Associated Press

