Small plane crash at air show in Hungary kills 2 and injures 3 on the ground

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Police say a small propeller-driven plane has crashed during an airshow in central Hungary killing two people and seriously injuring three people on the ground. The fatal accident at the Börgönd air show in Fejér county happened at about 3.20 p.m. local time and the cause was not immediately known. The pilot and passenger, ages 67 and 37, both died, while three people in a car near the impact site suffered serious burns and were hospitalized. Video footage of the crash online shows a small aircraft performing a rotation movement as it ascends and descends but it ultimately crashes and bursts into flames. The organizers of the event reportedly canceled the rest of Sunday’s show.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.