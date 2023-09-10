Explosives drop steel trestle Missouri River bridge into the water along I-70 while onlookers watch

ROCHEPORT, Mo. (AP) — Onlookers online and on the banks of the Missouri River had to wait more than an hour to watch officials use explosives to drop a historic steel trestle bridge into the river that for years carried cars across the waterway along I-70. The blast just southeast of Rocheport, Missouri, which is about 115 miles east of Kansas City was delayed by fog Sunday morning. The demolition that was scheduled for 7:30 a.m. finally happened shortly before 9 a.m. after the view was clear. Crews will work to remove the steel structure from the water within 24 hours. A $220 million replacement bridge is scheduled to be done by December 2024.

