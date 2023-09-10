Delta Air Lines employees work up a sweat at boot camp, learning how to de-ice planes

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The temperature says it’s summer outside, but Delta Air Lines is training employees in how to de-ice an airplane — a critical part of flying during the cold winter months. Every summer, Delta brings about 400 workers to Minneapolis to a three-day summer de-ice “boot camp.” Then they go back to their home bases and training co-workers, 6,000 in all. Instructors say de-icing is the last line of defense when it comes to winter flying. And the hardest part of training newbies? Learning to drive the big trucks and go up in a cherry-picker to spray planes.

By DAVID KOENIG and MARK VANCLEAVE Associated Press

