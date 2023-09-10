Air China jet evacuated after engine fire sends smoke into cabin in Singapore, and 9 people injured
BEIJING (AP) — Nine passengers have been injured after an engine fire sent smoke into the cabin of an Air China jetliner landing in Singapore, prompting an evacuation of the aircraft. The Airbus A-320 had 146 passengers and nine crew on board when it made an emergency landing about 4:15 p.m. Sunday. Changi Airport says nine people had minor injuries related to smoke inhalation and abrasions during the evacuation. A passenger tells Chinese media that smoke blurred the lights in the cabin and flight attendants told people to remain calm and stay in their seats after some stood up.