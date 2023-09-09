Most of West Maui will welcome back visitors next month under a new wildfire emergency proclamation

HONOLULU (AP) — Most of West Maui will officially reopen to travelers next month under a new wildfire emergency proclamation signed by Hawaii’s governor. Part of the island’s western coastline has been closed to visitors since devastating wildfires killed at least 115 people last month. State tourism officials initially urged travelers to stay away from Maui to allow emergency response efforts to help displaced residents. But they recently began asking tourists to return, avoid the burn zone and help Maui recover by spending their money.

