Clashes resume in largest Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon, killing 3 and wounding 10

BEIRUT (AP) — Clashes have resumed at the largest refugee camp in Lebanon between Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah group and Islamic groups, killing three people and wounding 10 others. Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati, discussed with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas the volatile situation. In the early hours of Saturday, sounds of gunfire and explosions could be heard in the Ein el-Hilweh refugee camp and nearby areas on the edge of the southern port city of Sidon. The fighting resumed Friday between Abbas’ Fatah group and militant Islamist groups, after a month of relative calm, forcing hundreds of people to flee for safety in nearby areas. Fatah accused them of gunning down one of their top military officials on July 30.

