A Minnesota meat processing plant that is accused of hiring minors agrees to pay $300K in penalties

MADELIA, Minn. (AP) — A meat processing company in Minnesota will pay $300,000 in penalties for employing children as young as 13 to work in hazardous conditions. The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry and Tony Downs Food Company signed a consent order Friday following an investigation. The agency says the company employed at least eight children ranging from ages 14 to 17. It says other employees were also hired before they were 18. The minors allegedly performed such duties as operating meat grinders, ovens and forklifts. The agency says the children often worked on overnight shifts. Tony Downs denies breaking child labor laws.

