US-backed Kurdish fighters say battles with tribesmen in eastern Syria that killed dozens have ended

BEIRUT (AP) — A U.S.-backed Syrian force has declared its operations in eastern Syria completed after almost two weeks of fighting with local tribesmen left dozens of people dead. The Syrian Democratic Forces said on Friday that the fighting ended with its recapture of areas that the Kurdish-led force had lost in Deir el-Zour province during the battles triggered by the militia’s arrest of a rival U.S.-backed commander. The clashes that broke out on Aug. 27 were among the worst in recent years in the region along the border with Iraq where hundreds of U.S. troops have been based since 2015 to help in the fight against the Islamic State group.

