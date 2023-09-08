UN report says the world is way off track to curb global warming, but offers ways to fix that
By SETH BORENSTEIN
AP Science Writer
The world is far off track on its 2015 pledge to curb global warming. A new United Nations report central to upcoming climate negotiations details how deeply energy and financial systems must change to get back on a safer path. Friday’s global stocktake report says the world needs to cut its emissions of heat-trapping gases by 43% by 2030. It also says phasing out of the internal combustion engine would be a huge help. And the report calls for changes in the way money flows, such as investments, subsidies, loans, grants and payments for people and places hurt by warming’s extreme weather.