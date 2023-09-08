Trump lawyers move ‘insurrection’ clause lawsuit aiming to bar him from the ballot to federal court

DENVER (AP) — Attorneys for former President Donald Trump have moved a lawsuit seeking to bar him from running again for the White House from state to federal court. The initial lawsuit was filed in Colorado court this week by a liberal group. It argues that the 14th Amendment’s provision that bars from office people who engaged in “insurrection” applies to Trump. Trump’s attorneys on Thursday kicked the case over to federal court in Denver, arguing the matter involves constitutional questions and belongs there. The plaintiffs can try to return the case to state court. The issue, however, seems destined for the U.S. Supreme Court. The high court has never ruled on the provision.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.