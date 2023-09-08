Russian missile attack kills policeman, injures 52 others in Zelenskyy’s hometown in central Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian missile attack on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s hometown in central Ukraine has killed one policeman and injured at least 52 others. It was among multiple Russian attacks across the country Friday. Officials say 10 buildings were damaged in the attack on Kryvyi Rih. Ukraine’s minister of Internal Affairs says three people pulled out of the rubble are in serious condition. He posted photos on Telegram showing a building on fire and emergency services evacuating the injured. Three people were also killed Friday after a Russian bomb struck the village of Odradokamianka in the Kherson region of southern Ukraine, Ukraine’s minister of Internal Affairs said.

