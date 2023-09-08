Rail operator fined 6.7 million pounds in Scottish train crash that killed 3

LONDON (AP) — A British rail operator has been fined 6.7 million pounds ($8.4 million) after pleading guilty to safety failures that led to a derailment that killed three people and injured six others in Scotland three years ago. Network Rail was punished after admitting in High Court in Aberdeen, Scotland, that several lapses endangered passengers and rail workers when extreme rainfall washed rocks and gravel over the tracks and caused the train to derail and topple down a hill. The train driver, conductor and one passenger were killed in the Aug. 12, 2020 crash near the coastal town of Stonehaven.

