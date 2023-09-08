Panama to increase deportations in face of record migration through the Darien Gap

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Panama says it will increase deportations and infrastructure in the area of the Darien jungle along its shared border with Colombia. Officials want to contain a record-breaking flow of migrants passing through there this year. Immigration chief Samira Gozaine said President Laurentino Cortizo has authorized hiring charter flights to increase deportations. Some 350,000 migrants have crossed the dangerous Darien Gap this year, shattering last year’s record of fewer than 250,000, which had been a record itself. Venezuelans have made up more than half of the migrants entering Panama through the Darien Gap this year.

