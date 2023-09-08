Officers shoot and kill ‘agitated’ man in coastal Oregon city, police say

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police say law enforcement officers have shot and killed a man described as “agitated” in the small coastal city of Rockaway Beach. Police say in a Friday statement that a state trooper responded to a residence Thursday evening to help a Tillamook County deputy with an “agitated suspect.” Police say that during the course of the incident, officers fired their weapons. The man died at the scene. Police have not said what the man was suspected of doing or what happened immediately before officers shot him. State police requested that the Clatsop County major crimes team investigate.

