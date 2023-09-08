New Jersey leaders agree with U.S. that veterans homes need to be fixed, but how isn’t clear

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s leaders appear to agree with Justice Department findings that state-run veterans homes failed residents during COVID-19 and continue to violate their constitutional rights, but there’s little clarity on how exactly they’ll address the issues. The Democrat-led Legislature and Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy gave the strongest indications yet that they’ll be addressing the problems highlighted in the report. Justice Department investigators on Thursday detailed what one veterans home worker in Paramus called “pure hell,” and another at the Menlo Park facility termed a “battlefield,” according to the report.

