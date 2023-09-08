Missouri constitutional amendment would ban local gun laws, limit minors’ access to firearms
By SUMMER BALLENTINE
Associated Press
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A newly proposed constitutional amendment would prohibit St. Louis and other Missouri cities from cracking down on guns. The petition filed this week would also require parental permission for minors to use and carry firearms. The petition comes as Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature has ignored pleas by St. Louis officials to limit gun access. So St. Louis officials and advocates are seeking to sidestep lawmakers and enact restrictions themselves in hopes of lowering crime. The petition filed this week is backed by a Republican and would block such efforts.