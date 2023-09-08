Miami Beach’s iconic Clevelander Hotel and Bar to be replaced with affordable housing development

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Plans are underway for an iconic Miami Beach hotel and bar to be replaced with a high-end restaurant and affordable housing units. The Jesta Group, which owns the Clevelander Hotel and Bar on Ocean Drive, announced Thursday they’re submitting plans to the city of Miami Beach. The plan includes affordable housing units in 40% of the building. The group also owns the adjoining Essex Hotel. The group’s senior managing director Anthony O’Brien says the plan is allowed under Florida’s Live Local Act, which is designed to incentivize affordable housing. Rent has skyrocketed in the last several years along Miami Beach and across much of Florida.

