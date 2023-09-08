Skip to Content
Maldivians vote for president in a virtual geopolitical race between India and China

By MOHAMED SHARUHAN
Associated Press

MALE, Maldives (AP) — Voting has started in the Maldives presidential election, a virtual referendum over which regional power, India or China, will have the biggest influence in the archipelago state. President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, perceived as pro-Indi, is seeking re-election on Saturday amid allegations by his main rival Mohamed Muiz that he has allowed India an unchecked presence in the Maldives. Muiz has promised to remove Indian troops stationed in the country if he is elected to office. Muiz’s People’s National Congress party is viewed as heavily pro-China, with the party’s leader, former President Abdullah Yameen, joining with China’s “One Belt One Road” project.

