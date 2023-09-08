Latest sighting of fugitive killer in Pennsylvania spurs closure of popular botanical garden

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — A sprawling botanical garden in Pennsylvania has been closed again after more reports of an escaped murderer on the property. Longwood Gardens closed Thursday night. People there at the time of the closure were told to shelter in place as law officers searched part of the site for Danelo Souza Cavalcante, a 34-year-old from Brazil who escaped from prison on Aug. 31. He escaped by scaling a wall, climbing over razor wire and jumping from a roof. Pennsylvania state police say there was a possible sighting of Cavalcante on Thursday night that was being investigated. They didn’t provide additional details such as who reported seeing him, and what they saw.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.