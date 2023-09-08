Kroger agrees to pay up to $1.4 billion to settle opioid lawsuits

The Kroger Co. has agreed to pay up to $1.4 billion to settle lawsuits over the toll of opioids. The supermarket chain announced the plan on Friday. State and local governments would get the bulk of the money, though pieces are carved out for Native American tribes and to pay lawyers’ costs. Most of the money is to be used to fight the addiction and overdose crisis. Drugmakers, distribution companies and other pharmacies have previously agreed to similar settlements totaling more than $50 billion. Remaining defendants include some generic manufacturers and regional wholesalers and pharmacies, along with pharmacy benefit companies.

