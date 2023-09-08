Judge rejects Connecticut troopers’ union request bar release of names in fake ticket probe, for now

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — A judge has rejected a bid by the Connecticut State Police Union to temporarily keep secret the names of 130 troopers under investigation for allegedly recording bogus information on thousands of traffic stops. The state judge ruled Thursday that the union’s request was premature because a state commission is still deciding whether the names should be publicly disclosed. The state police union says it may appeal. The union says the names should not be released until investigations into the data are complete. Auditors said it was likely troopers submitted false or inaccurate information to the state’s police racial profiling database. They say the stops may have never happened.

