Greece hopes for investment boost after key credit rating upgrade

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — DBRS Morningstar ratings agency has upgraded Greece’s credit rating to investment grade. The move is expected to boost investor confidence in the formerly bailout-dependent country. Despite a series of previous upgrades, Greece had until now failed to regain the investment grade it lost at the start of the 2009-2018 financial crisis that brought the country to the brink of bankruptcy. Greece’s finance minister hailed Friday’s upgrade as a very significant development. During its financial crisis, Greece required international bailouts to stay afloat after a series of credit downgrades cost it its access to international bond markets.

