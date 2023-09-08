For rave-ready electronic duo the Chemical Brothers, a 10th studio album is a feat and a challenge

LONDON (AP) — Beloved British electronic duo the Chemical Brothers released their tenth album on Friday, arriving over three decades into their career. But does it get any easier with time? Not according to one half of the outfit, Ed Simons. “I think it’s just more complicated,” he told The Associated Press about their new album, titled “For That Beautiful Feeling.” Their rave-ready track, “No Reason,” became the lead single from the record because, Simons says, it felt “fresh and different” and also “really fun to play live.” “For That Beautiful Feeling” is released on September 8.

