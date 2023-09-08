Channel Tunnel terminal shut for hours as UK bomb squad checks vehicle before deeming it no threat

LONDON (AP) — A main route between England and France was shut for several hours while British Army bomb-disposal experts examined a vehicle near the entrance to the Channel Tunnel. However, authorities later decided it posed no safety risk. The Kent Police force said one man was arrested and later released pending further inquiries. It said the incident was not linked to the hunt for Daniel Abed Khalife, who escaped from a London prison on Wednesday while awaiting trial on terrorism charges.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.