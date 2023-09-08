Additional bodycam footage is released in the death of pregnant Black mother Ta’Kiya Young

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio authorities have released additional bodycam and store surveillance footage, offering more details in the death Ta’Kiya Young, a 21-year-old pregnant Black mother fatally shot by police late last month. The new video, released Friday, shows Young concealing liquor bottles in her purse and tote bag before leaving the grocery store without paying. The bodycam footage also shows police officers quickly rendering medical aid to Young after one shot her. Any identifying information on the officers has yet to be released. Young’s family has called the officer’s actions a “gross misuse of power and authority” against her, especially for an alleged minor crime that is not punishable by death.

By SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON Associated Press/Report For America

