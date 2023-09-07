What happened when England’s soccer great Gascoigne met Prince William in a shop? A cheeky kiss

LONDON (AP) — Giving the heir to the British throne a kiss on the cheek is not usually the done thing, even if you are a fan. But Paul Gascoigne, one of England’s all-time soccer greats, was never one for protocol — even during the heyday of his playing career three decades ago. Gascoigne, affectionately known as Gazza, apparently felt no inhibition in giving Prince William a kiss on the cheek on Thursday after he turned up at a branch of the Pret A Manger sandwich chain in the southern England town of Bournemouth, where William was promoting efforts to rein in homelessness.

