Sudan’s army chief travels to Qatar for talks with emir as conflict rages

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s state media say the country’s army chief has traveled to Qatar for talk’s with the emir. The visit is Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan’s third international trip since fighting broke out between the Sudanese military and a rival paramilitary force in April. The state-run SUNA news agency reported on Thursday that the general would hold talks with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha. The meeting comes amid a flurry of similar diplomatic meetings convened in Egypt and South Sudan. Sudan plunged into chaos almost five months ago when long-simmering tensions between the military and powerful Rapid Support Forces escalated into open warfare.

