‘Stop Cop City’ activists arrested after chaining themselves to bulldozer near Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities have arrested five activists who chained themselves to a bulldozer to halt construction of an Atlanta-area police and firefighter training center that opponents call “Cop City.” The protest occurred as a larger group gathered behind a chain-link fence to deliver a mock “stop work order” against the project, saying it has destroyed a forest, polluted a nearby creek and violated the will of the people. Atlanta police say they are working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to determine charges against the five activists. The demonstration occurred two days after officials announced that 61 people were indicted on racketeering charges in connection with the “Stop Cop City” movement.

