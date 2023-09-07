Report blames deadly Iowa building collapse on removal of bricks and lack of shoring

A report finds that a partial building collapse in Iowa that killed three people was caused by the removal of brick and inadequate shoring of the 116-year-old structure. The two engineering companies also blamed an improper understanding of a structural bearing wall, inadequate oversight of repairs and a history of poor maintenance. The city hired the engineering companies within days of the collapse in May, which killed three residents and forced crews to amputate the leg of another resident to free her from rubble. The report was dated Aug. 15 and posted on the city’s website Thursday.

