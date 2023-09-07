Police officer killed, another injured in car crash in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A police officer has died and another has been injured in a car crash in Connecticut’s capital city. Police said one person was in custody after the accident involving a police cruiser and another car just west of downtown Hartford. Officials have not said why the person was detained, what caused the accident or whether the officers were chasing the other car. The injured officer was in stable but guarded condition at a nearby hospital. A procession of police transported the dead officer’s body from the hospital to the chief medical examiner’s office in Farmington. Police are expected to release more details later in the day.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.