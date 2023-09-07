Parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke and business partner due in court on child abuse charges

A Utah mother of six who gave parenting advice via a YouTube channel is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on charges that she and the owner of a relationship counseling business abused and starved her children. Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt have been charged with six felony counts of aggravated child abuse. The court hearing is set for Friday. They were arrested on Aug. 30 at Hildebrandt’s house after Franke’s 12-year-old son escaped and asked a neighbor for help. The neighbor told dispatchers the boy was emaciated, had duct tape around his ankles and wrists and several wounds. Lawyers for the two did not return messages seeking comment.

