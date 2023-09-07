Palestinian leader’s comments on Holocaust draw accusations of antisemitism from US and Europe
JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is facing American and European condemnations for his recent comments about the Holocaust. Abbas said in a speech last month that the Nazis killed Jews not because of antisemitism, but because of their “social functions” in the society, including money lending. U.S. and European officials on Thursday accused Abbas of distorting history and promoting antisemitic stereotypes. The White House envoy on combatting antisemitism says Abbas’ comments were “hateful.” Germany’s ambassador to Israel says they were an insult to the memory of Holocaust victims. They are calling on him to apologize.