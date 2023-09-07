Online gig work is growing rapidly, but workers lack job protections, a World Bank report says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A World Bank eport says online gig work is growing globally and is creating an important source of employment for women and young people in poorer countries where jobs are scarce. The report estimates there are as many as 435 million online gig workers globally. It says demand for gig work rose 41% between 2016 and the first quarter of 2023. The study’s author says online gig work provides women and underprivileged youth an important opportunity to participate in the labor market. But the employment boost is generating concern among worker rights advocates about the lack of strong job protections for gig workers.

