Michigan State Police shoot, arrest suspect in torching of four of the agency’s cruisers

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State Police say they’ve shot and arrested a 39-year-old Florida man in connection with four of the agency’s cruisers being set ablaze and shot at outside a post in the Upper Peninsula. Lt. Mark Giannunzio says a gunfight began while a search warrant was being executed around 1:45 p.m. Thursday at a property in the Sault Ste. Marie area. He says the suspect fired shots towards troopers and that officers returned fire. The suspect was injured and taken by ambulance to a hospital. The suspect’s name hasn’t been released. The cruisers were set ablaze early Wednesday outside the Sault Ste. Marie post.

