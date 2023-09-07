Jury weighs case of Trump White House adviser Navarro’s failure to cooperate with Jan. 6 committee

WASHINGTON (AP) — A jury has begun weighing contempt of Congress charges against Trump White House official Peter Navarro over his failure to cooperate with a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Prosecutors argue Navarro chose allegiance to former President Donald Trump over obeying a subpoena from the House panel investigating how and why a mob of the Republican’s supporters stormed the Capitol and interrupted the certification of the 2020 presidential vote for Joe Biden. A defense attorney argues Navarro didn’t purposely ignore the House Jan. 6 Committee and instead told staffers to contact Trump about what might be covered by executive privilege. The judge got the case Thursday.

