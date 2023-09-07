Japan’s Kishida says China seafood ban contrasts with wide support for Fukushima water release

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s prime minister says China’s blanket ban on Japanese seafood in reaction to the release of treated radioactive water from a tsunami-ravaged nuclear power plant contrasts starkly with broad understanding shown by many other members of the international community. The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant on Japan’s northeastern coast started releasing treated and diluted radioactive wastewater in late August into the Pacific Ocean. The release has been opposed by the Japanese fishing community, which is worried about the reputation of the fish they catch. China immediately banned all Japanese seafood. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida spoke to reporters Wednesday after a session attended by leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, as well as South Korea and China.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.