Is it India? Is it Bharat? Speculations abound as government pushes for the country’s Sanskrit name

NEW DELHI (AP) — India, the host nation of this year’s Group of 20 summit, has two official names. One is India, and accepted in English communication worldwide. There’s also a Sanskrit and Hindi name — “Bharat.” That’s taking center stage as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government hints that Indians should call their country Bharat. The move is part of the Modi government’s revisionist agenda that resonates with his Hindu nationalist supporters. They say the name India is tied to colonialism and slavery. Bharat is an ancient Sanskrit word that many historians believe dates back to early Hindu texts. The name India has roots in the Indus River, which runs mostly in Pakistan.

