Immigrant girl on Chicago-bound bus from Texas died from infection, other factors, coroner says

MARION, Ill. (AP) — An autopsy shows a bacterial infection and other factors caused the death of a 3-year-old girl on a bus carrying immigrants from Texas to Chicago last month. Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon said Thursday the bacterial infection and aspiration pneumonia along with diarrhea and vomiting led to electrolyte problems, swelling of the brain and eventually the Aug. 10 death of Jismary Alejandra Barboza González. He says her extremely low weight and length for her age were contributing factors in her death. Cannon says the child reportedly began experiencing mild symptoms and feeling ill as the family boarded the bus in Brownsville, Texas.

